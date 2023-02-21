ELKO – Interstate 80 eastbound was closed west of Carlin Tuesday night after multiple crashes were reported on Emigrant Pass.

Nevada State Police reported a crash at about 4:40 p.m. and the Nevada Department of Transportation reported at 5:40 p.m. that both lanes were blocked. An NDOT traffic camera showed traffic was still not moving more than two hours later.

Another crash was reported at 6:55 p.m.

“Slow down, use caution, and move over for emergency personnel,” stated the highway department.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Freezing rain and snow were falling across northeastern Nevada on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Adverse driving conditions were reported on several segments of I-80 and parts of U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20% chance of more snow in Elko on Wednesday.

For current road conditions call 511 or go to nvroads.com.