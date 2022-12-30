Crashes continue on slick Elko-area roads

ELKO – More traffic accidents were reported Friday afternoon as rain fell most of the day following overnight snowfall.

Nevada State Police listed two injury crashes on U.S. Highway 93 and a crash with property damage on Lamoille Highway near the roundabout, all shortly before 5 p.m.

About an hour earlier, a crash was reported on Mountain City Highway. And shortly before 2 p.m. a crash was reported on Interstate 80 in the Pequop.

On Friday morning, the Elko County Fire Protection District reported multiple crashes on U.S. 93 north of Wells, including one in which a truck ran off the road.

The Nevada Department of transportation lists adverse driving conditions on I-80 east of Elko, on the Lamoille and Jiggs highways, on portions of U.S. 93 south of Wells, and on Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for the Elko area from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday as precipitation turns to snow. Accumulations of 2-6 inches are expected along with winds gusting up to 40 mph, causing blowing and drifting snow.

Northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains are already under a winter storm warning with 7-14 inches of snow expected in the north and 2-3 feet in the Rubies.

For the latest road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.