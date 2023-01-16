Crashes reported as snow continues

ELKO – Two crashes were reported Monday evening on Lamoille Highway as wintry weather led to adverse driving conditions.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, a multiple-vehicle crash partially blocked southbound lanes near Spring Valley Parkway around 5:30 p.m. The collision resulted in injury, according to Nevada State Police.

Another crash in the area at about 6:15 p.m. resulted in damage but no injuries.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday through Tuesday morning as another round of snow moved in from the west. Snow began sticking to roadways after dark as temperatures dropped below freezing.

The snow is expected to move out early Tuesday morning but another round will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday.