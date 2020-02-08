Credit union, Big O boost January building valuations

ELKO – Three large commercial construction projects with a total permit valuation of more than $1.91 million kicked off the new year for the city, topped by Greater Nevada Credit Union, which is building a facility with a valuation of $1 million.
The new credit union branch is being built at 12th and Idaho streets. Greater Nevada Credit Union currently has a branch at the Walmart Super Center in Elko and another in West Wendover. The credit union has additional branches throughout northern Nevada, as well, according to its website.
Big O Tires is constructing a new facility with a project valuation of $660,000. The metal building is going up at 285 12th St.
The third commercial project is a paint booth at the Komatsu facility at 4451 P&H Drive, with a valuation of $60,000. Komatsu also has a new 189,000-square-foot service center on 30 acres at the west end of Elko.
The Elko Planning Department doesn’t have any other big commercial developments in the pipeline, according to Shelby Archuleta, planning technician.
January’s permit valuations were up roughly $900,000 over valuations reported by the Elko Building Department for January 2019, which totaled a little more than $1 million. The 2019 figure was lower than the $1.3 million in valuations in January 2018 but way up from the $347,677 in January 2017.
No permits for single-family dwellings were issued this January, and only one in January 2019. Zero permits were issued for multi-family dwellings this year or last, and there were zero permits for duplexes. There also were no permits for manufactured home foundations in January 2020, but one in January 2019.
Subdivisions are being planned this year or are already under way, however, and the Elko Planning Commission voted Feb. 4 to send three projects to the Elko City Council for action, according to Archuleta. They will all go to the council for its Feb. 25 meeting, she said.
One project is the Mountain View Town Homes proposed by Koinonia Development LP, which sought a conditional use permit for the development on the south side of North Fifth Street across from Mary Way in a commercial transitional zone.
The council also will consider a tentative map for the division of 3.24 acres into 44 residential lots and one common lot for the town homes.
Another is the Ruby Mountain Peaks subdivision proposed by Bailey & Bailey on 10 acres at the southeastern corner of Jennings Way and Bluffs Avenue for 45 lots. The council will be asked to consider a tentative map.
The third is Jordanelle Third Mortgage LLC’s plan for the Tower Hill Unit 3 subdivision southwest of Pheasant Drive between Chukar Drive and Deerfield Way. The site is roughly 10.72 acres that would be divided into 27 lots for single dwellings. The council will be asked to act on a final map for the subdivision and a performance agreement.
The number of building permits issued in January 2020 was down despite the higher valuations at 30, compared with the 46 permits in January 2019. Permit fees also were higher in 2019, at $70,596, compared with $21,675 this January.
Permit applications for January of this year totaled 16, compared with 24 last year in the same month, the report shows.
The building department report also states that fees collected for January totaled $13,257 for the building department and $8,417 for the utility department.