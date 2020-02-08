Credit union, Big O boost January building valuations

No permits for single-family dwellings were issued this January, and only one in January 2019. Zero permits were issued for multi-family dwellings this year or last, and there were zero permits for duplexes. There also were no permits for manufactured home foundations in January 2020, but one in January 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Subdivisions are being planned this year or are already under way, however, and the Elko Planning Commission voted Feb. 4 to send three projects to the Elko City Council for action, according to Archuleta. They will all go to the council for its Feb. 25 meeting, she said.

One project is the Mountain View Town Homes proposed by Koinonia Development LP, which sought a conditional use permit for the development on the south side of North Fifth Street across from Mary Way in a commercial transitional zone.

The council also will consider a tentative map for the division of 3.24 acres into 44 residential lots and one common lot for the town homes.

Another is the Ruby Mountain Peaks subdivision proposed by Bailey & Bailey on 10 acres at the southeastern corner of Jennings Way and Bluffs Avenue for 45 lots. The council will be asked to consider a tentative map.