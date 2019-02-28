ELKO -- Water has been rising around the town of Montello in the northeast corner of Nevada, but emergency crews have been working to minimize any flooding in town, Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said Thursday.
“The water level has come up due to the runoff,” he said. “It started a couple days ago. The water level came up to the town, and there was a lot of water in town.”
The sheriff said people with the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada Division of Forestry have been helping get sandbags where needed and have been cleaning out culverts.
“The water levels are still continuing to rise pretty rapidly, but with the culverts dug out, the water’s flowing through them more steadily,” Narvaiza said.
Above-normal temperatures this week have increased the risk of minor flooding across northeastern Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. Rising creeks and minor overland flooding are possible as snow continues to melt.
Elko has received more than three times the normal amount of precipitation for February.
Warm temperatures in February 2017 melted snow in low-lying areas, resulting in extensive flooding in Montello and along the Humboldt River in Elko.
