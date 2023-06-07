ELKO – Jiminy Cricket! The Mormon crickets are invading Elko County, and their stampede over Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital led to creation of a Cricket Patrol there to help visitors and patients get inside the hospital.

The patrol is using leaf blowers and brooms against the crickets to clear the way for those heading into the hospital, but no chemicals, spokesman Steve Burrows said on June 7. The hospital is using temporary staff for the patrol.

“Some folks have a real aversion to crickets,” he said.

“Today there are less than yesterday and yesterday there were less than on Monday,” Burrows said. “They’ve probably peaked here. The great thing is that we are able to keep them out of the building.”

The visiting crickets seem to prefer the sidewalks and walls of the hospital this time rather than the parking lot, but in the big invasion of 2003, the hospital had to use golf carts to get people from their cars to the hospital, he said.

The hospital is just one example of the cricket invasion that involves slippery driving on highways and byways that calls for caution, and the state’s leading expert, Jeff Knight, told Elko County Commissioners on June 7 that baiting against the crickets started May 29.

He said the crickets are in Washoe, Pershing, Humboldt, Lander, Eureka and Elko counties, and they “made a very late hatch,” so they are smaller and only half grown – so far. In the Elko area, there is a heavy cricket population just south of town, but there also are crickets in Wildhorse Canyon, Owyhee and Midas.

Knight told county commissioners his crew has been baiting in the county the last two days but has been hampered by wind and rain. There are only three in the crew, not counting him. There also will be aerial spraying in the Midas and Owyhee areas.

“We want to get all the information we can from the public,” he said.

Knight said, however, that his department can only bait on public land, and restricts applications to once a year to an area. Federal rules have “totally handicapped us,” he told commissioners.

“I understand you are hemmed in by regulations and hemmed in by environmentalists,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said, suggesting activists should visit the Elko hospital “for a first-hand experience” with Mormon crickets. “I went to a meeting at the hospital, and the gutters were filled with cricket juice.”

With the Nevada Department of Agriculture restricted to public land, that means private property owners need to take their own steps against the infestation.

Knight said heavy plastic that is “more like drop material” can be purchased and staked to form a 20-to-24-inch fence that keeps crickets out because they don’t fly or jump. And people can purchase bags of bait, such as at IFA or Boss Tanks. Eco Bran, which Knight uses, should be applied two to five pounds per acre.

“Put it on very lightly. They (the crickets) like it better for some reason,” Knight said, also explaining that his department only provides limited tips, but the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension has published other ideas for cricket control in the past.

Commissioner Wilde Brough said he talked to IFA the morning of June 7, and learned the 44-pound bags of Eco Bran sell for under $150.

Knight said other brands and over-the-counter sprays also work, but people should read the labels carefully.

Mormon crickets have infested Elko County over the years, but they are cyclical. He said there is a four-to-six-year cycle, “and then they go away.” The dormant period in Elko County was 2007 to 2019, and then they started coming back, although not as heavily as this year.

Mormon crickets can’t fly but they can travel a mile a day and up to 50 miles during a single season, destroying sagebrush, grasses, small grains, alfalfa and vegetable crops along their way.

Although commissioners were concerned about the cricket invasion, they voted to take no action on an agenda item calling for them to aid Elko County residents battling the crickets.

Commissioner Jon Karr said he didn’t see how the county could provide a program because of liability issues, and Chairman Rex Steninger said that “we can’t treat 11 million acres of Elko County.”

Knight also reported that clear-wing grasshoppers are making an appearance in Elko County but so far on private land only. He said he has had calls from Jiggs and Independence Valley that they are hatching, and grasshoppers can heavily damage crops.

“In fact, I’ll take Mormon crickets over grasshoppers any day as far as any damage that is done,” Knight said.

People can report Mormon cricket concerns by emailing jknight@agri.nv.gov or calling his office at 775-353-3767.