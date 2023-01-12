$1,000 reward offered in mule deer poaching case

RUBY LAKE -- Game Wardens are seeking the public’s assistance to help solve a case of a mule deer that may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1, 2022.

Nevada Department of Wildlife reported that persons of interest were seen leaving the area heading south on Ruby Valley Road in a newer model dark blue Ford F-150 truck with Nevada plates. Game wardens are hoping to speak to the people in this vehicle regarding this incident.

“We believe the occupants of the vehicle might be able to help us with this case, but we need the public’s help,” said Nevada State Game Warden Lt. Buck Tingle. “If you recognize these people, please contact us as soon as possible.”

There is a $1,000 reward from Operation Game Thief (OGT) for information leading to a conviction of this crime. Witnesses can call the OGT hotline at 800-992-3030 or use the new NDOW Tip app to report information on this or any other wildlife related crime.