$1 million bail in child sexual assault case

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a child two years ago.

Antonio Salazar, 30, was booked into Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14 years of age, a category “A” felony.

According to court documents, police were notified of a “past tense sexual assault of a child” in August and began an investigation.

Police learned that the victim and her mother lived with Salazar starting in 2017. The child was estimated to be 5 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.

Salazar was also charged on Dec. 16 with two lesser counts of lewdness with a child under 14 years of age.

He was jailed on $1 million bail.

