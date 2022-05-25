 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old Spring Creek girl missing

The Elko County Sheriff's Office posted these photos of Anya McKenzie, 15, of Spring Creek on its Facebook page. She has been missing since Monday night.

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Spring Creek girl.

Anya McKenzie, 15, was reported missing by her mother. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anya was last seen at her residence in Spring Creek on Monday night.

“She does not have her cell phone with her. Her mother is very worried about her safety, and we are asking the community to help us locate this missing teen,” stated the sheriff’s office.

She may have traveled to Ely or Salt Lake City. The White Pine County Sheriff's Office is assisting with locating her.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Elko Central Dispatch 775-777-7300, the Elko County Sheriff's Office at 775-738-3421 or submit a tip using the Elko County Sheriff's Office App.

