16-year-old killed at McDonald's drive-thru window

ELKO – A 16-year-old high school student working at McDonald’s was shot to death Sunday night, and police arrested a 24-year-old Winnemucca man Monday on a charge of open murder.
Police were called at 9:36 p.m. after a man walked up to the drive-thru window and fired through the window, striking Kylee Leniz. He then fled on foot toward Idaho Street.
Officers from the Elko Police Department, Elko County Sheriff’s Department, Elko Combined Narcotics Unit and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crime scene.
Leniz was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police identified the suspect as Justin Michael Mullis, and released a photo of him earlier in the day.
Mullis was driven to the police station by an acquaintance on Monday afternoon. Elko Police Department detectives interviewed him before he was transported to the Elko County Jail.
“The investigation is ongoing, however, the crime appears to be random and there is no known connection between Mullis and the victim,” stated police.
Throughout the day, people brought flowers and balloons to the restaurant at the corner of Idaho Street and Boyd Drive. A “Justice for Kylee” Facebook page was started Monday and had more than 500 members by evening.
“It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night,” stated Chris Kassity, McDonald’s owner-operator. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee during this deeply difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate this tragedy.”
Elko High School is offering mental health support to fellow students, even though classes are still being held remotely. Psychologist and social worker staff are available by calling the school at 738-7281. Additionally, a mobile crisis team can be contacted at 702-486-7865, according to police.
Washoe County Forensic Investigative Services responded to assist in processing the crime scene. Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Wyllie at 775-777-7310.
“The Elko Police Department would like to thank the community for all of the tips that came in during the course of this investigation,” stated a release.
Leniz’s death comes during a year that has seen three other homicides under the age of 25, including the death of another 16-year-old girl.
Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky was first reported missing on March 8. Her body was discovered in Burner Basin three days later.
Bryce Dickey, 18, was later arrested and charged with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, or in the alternative, felony murder during a sexual assault or attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon.
He pleaded not guilty in June and his case is expected to go to trial in 2021. District Attorney Tyler Ingram reserved the right to seek the death penalty if Dickey is found guilty.
On May 12, a 7-month-old baby boy who had stopped breathing was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where he died two days later.
Nathan O’Dell, 24, was charged with open murder in the death of the infant and child abuse or neglect of a 4-year-old boy. He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Nov. 17.
Over the summer, April Heather Zavala, 24, was strangled to death.
Her mother and primary caregiver, Judith Zavala, 61, was arrested on one count of open murder. She pleaded not guilty and is expected to go to trial in February.
