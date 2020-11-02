16-year-old killed at McDonald's drive-thru window

“It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night,” stated Chris Kassity, McDonald’s owner-operator. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee during this deeply difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate this tragedy.”

Elko High School is offering mental health support to fellow students, even though classes are still being held remotely. Psychologist and social worker staff are available by calling the school at 738-7281. Additionally, a mobile crisis team can be contacted at 702-486-7865, according to police.

Washoe County Forensic Investigative Services responded to assist in processing the crime scene. Anyone with information on the case should contact Detective Wyllie at 775-777-7310.

“The Elko Police Department would like to thank the community for all of the tips that came in during the course of this investigation,” stated a release.

Leniz’s death comes during a year that has seen three other homicides under the age of 25, including the death of another 16-year-old girl.

Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky was first reported missing on March 8. Her body was discovered in Burner Basin three days later.