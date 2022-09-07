 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge

ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.

Books reportedly told the deputy that she picked him up at school on Thursday and they had been together since then. The report said she admitted to having intimate contact with him.

She was placed under arrest for lewdness committed by a person over 18 with child younger than 16, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her bail was listed at $251,140.

Willow Books

Books
