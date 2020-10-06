$2.5 million settlement reached in school district lawsuit

ELKO – A $2.5 million out-of-court settlement was reached earlier this year in a case between the Elko County School District and the victims of a Wells teacher who was convicted of sexual contact with four high school students in 2018.

Court documents filed Feb. 21 in U.S. District Court show the plaintiffs and the Elko County School District and then Wells High School principal Christopher McAnany agreed to dismiss a complaint with prejudice.

In legal terms, “with prejudice” means the plaintiffs are not allowed to file another lawsuit based on the same charges.

The Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool, which insures the school district, paid $2,500,000 to a trust fund set up by Matthew L. Sharp, one of three attorneys representing the plaintiffs.

Additionally, each party was ordered to pay for their own court costs in the matter.

The lawsuit stemmed from the case of former Wells elementary school teacher Tennille Whitaker. who was convicted on four felony counts of sexual conduct between a school employee, volunteer or pupil. She was sentenced in Elko District Court by Judge Nancy Porter to 8-20 years in prison on Oct. 4, 2018.

Plaintiffs charged the school district and McAnany with five causes of action, among them negligence and violation of equal protection, related to Whitaker’s conviction.

