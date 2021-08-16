2 arrested following robbery at Elko convenience store

ELKO – Two suspects have been arrested and a third is being sought after a man was robbed at a convenience store on Mountain City Highway.

Elko Police Department officers were called to Maverik at about 12:25 a.m. Friday on a report of a fight. “Upon arrival, officers determined what had occurred was an armed robbery,” police said.

Officers spoke with a man who had been in the store with his fiancé when he was struck in the back of the head with a glass wine bottle. While he was on the floor, three suspects kicked him numerous times, including in the head.

“The suspects stole personal items and jewelry from the victim, before fleeing the scene in a red passenger car,” stated police.

The man received moderate injuries and was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment.

Officers reviewed evidence at the scene, including security camera footage, and were able to identify the suspects as 37-year-old Norman D. Wasson of Elko, 23-year-old Norbert L. Lenoir III of Carlin, and Steven Mondragon, no age or town of residence given.

Wasson and Lenoir were later located by EPD officers and taken into custody. Mondragon is still at large.