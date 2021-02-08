2 arrested in counterfeit casino voucher case

ELKO – An Elko man was booked on $133,000 bail Saturday on charges of conspiring with a Las Vegas man to pass off a counterfeit casino voucher.

Colton J. Taylor, 32, was also charged with resisting a public officer and felony possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly fled when the car he was riding in was pulled over Saturday afternoon.

A criminal complaint accuses Taylor of making a counterfeit copy of a casino voucher that belonged to Anibal Delgado Jr., 36, and attempting to pass it at an Elko casino on Dec. 10.

Colton is charged with establishing a financial forgery lab; resisting a public officer; burglary of a business; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; conspiracy to intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Delgado was arrested at the Roadhouse Casino for committing a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment; forgery; uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; conspiracy to commit criminal contempt; conspiracy to obtain by false pretense, and attempted petit larceny. His bail was listed at $24,780.