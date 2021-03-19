2 charged in theft of equipment

ELKO – Two Spring Creek men have been charged with stealing more than $5,000 worth of equipment from a mining equipment company in Elko.

Micah I. Sanchez, 32, was arrested Monday on a warrant for burglary of a business, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and destroying or concealing evidence.

According to a criminal complaint filed March 3, Sanchez and Tristan G. Wilson, 35, are accused of entering the business through a security gate on Feb. 7 and taking a welder, plasma cutter, grinder and other equipment.

Police were called Feb. 8 after the company noticed the items were missing and reviewed surveillance video of the thefts, according to an officer’s report filed with the complaint.

The men apparently obtained the gate’s security code from an employee’s phone, according to the report.

Police went to the employee’s home, where Wilson was found under a pile of blankets. He directed police to a site off North Fifth Street where some of the missing equipment had been stashed.

Wilson could not be arrested at the time because of his statement and cooperation with police, according to the report.