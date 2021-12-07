2 charged in theft of firearms from mini-storage

ELKO – Two local men have been charged in the theft of firearms from an Elko storage facility.

Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested Dec. 1 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, residential burglary, and grand larceny. His bail was listed at $110,000.

Mendive has been arrested seven other times this year on various charges with bail totaling $48,205.

Also named in the complaint is Anthone K. Santarone, 51, of Spring Creek.

Police were called Oct. 15 by a renter at Elko East Mini Storage who reported the theft of guns and numerous collectibles. They identified Mendive from surveillance footage that showed a red watch on his left wrist and tattoos on his right hand. The video reportedly shows Mendive removing items from the storage unit and putting what appears to be a rifle into the trunk of a vehicle he was driving.

Police were called the following day by a man who said he had purchased three guns from Santarone and later discovered on social media that they had been reported stolen.

Santarone was arrested Oct. 25 following two police chases. His Nissan pickup eventually struck a vehicle near the corner of Fifth and Elm streets, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles.

He was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and two counts of driver failure to obey traffic control device. Bail was listed at $5,780.

Santarone pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license one count of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and two counts of driver failure to obey traffic control devices, and was ordered to serve 307 hours in jail.

Both men were charged Nov. 29 with the mini-storage burglary.

Santarone’s charges include possession of stolen goods valued at $25,000 or more. He has not been booked on the mini-storage charges, according to Elko County Jail records.

The complaint also charges Mendive with entering a garage at a home on Wright Way on Aug. 13 taking a bow and archery accessories.

