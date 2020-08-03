2 men accused of aggravated stalking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Two Elko men are accused of beating a third man over a broken relationship, then going to McDonald’s together for breakfast.

Emmanuel Romero, 27, and Jesus Marin, 24, face charges of aggravated stalking over a six-week period, culminating in the alleged attack on July 11.

According to Elko Police Department reports, a resident’s door was kicked in at about 5:30 a.m. and the resident was beaten in the face. He told police he did not want to identify the attackers.

However, later that night police were called again. The man said he was followed by the pair after leaving his residence to go to a relative’s house where he felt safer. That’s when Marin allegedly pointed a rifle at them and threatened to shoot as they ran into the house.

Romero was originally booked on a charge of home invasion with bail set at $20,000.

Marin faces an additional charge of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was listed at $121,140.

