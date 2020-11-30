2 public defenders vie for vacancy created by election

ELKO – Two Elko County deputy public defenders are vying to lead the office following the election of Kriston Hill to Elko District Court judge.
Benjamin Gaumond and Matthew Pennell will be interviewed for the position by the Elko County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 3.
According to Gaumond's application, he has served as a deputy public defender in Elko County since March 2013, handling 56 jury trials along with hundreds of hundreds of misdemeanor cases; represented juveniles in delinquency matters; and represented parents in child custody cases over his 17-year career.
He has also had 61 cases heard in the Nevada Supreme Court, arguing four of them.
Gaumond received his law degree from the University of Texas. He practiced law as an associate attorney in California before moving to Nevada and becoming a deputy state public defender in Carson City, based out the Ely satellite office.
Gaumond pointed to his leadership experience in Ely, serving as senior attorney for three years, as part of his qualifications for the position.
"I work very well with each and every one of my co-workers in the Public Defender's Office here in Elko," Gaumond wrote on his application. "We have a very serious shortage of attorneys at the present moment, and the job of head public defender will not be easy. But someone needs to step up to the plate and lead this office.
"I've been a leader in my previous position [and] I will be a leader in this office," he continued, describing his dedication and love for the community.
"I have made many friends in this community. I am ready to take this next step in my career," Gaumond said.
Pennell has served as deputy public defender since April 2014, a year after he graduated from law school at the University of Wyoming.
Colleagues in the Public Defender’s office and justice court, including Hill, Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram, District Judge-elect Mason Simons and Justice of the Peace Elias Goicoechea, sent letters of recommendation on Pennell’s behalf, asking the Commissioners to consider him for the position.
In her recommendation letter, Hill stated that Pennell was involved in training and mentoring new attorneys and attended a leadership training sponsored by the National Association of Public Defense.
Currently, Pennell is participating in the caseload study being conducted by the Nevada Department of Indigent Defense Services.
“He is well-liked and well respected among his colleagues in the office and the community,” Hill wrote. “We have had several conversations about his vision for the future of the office. I have no doubt that he will continue to make the necessary changes to keep this office in compliance with the ever-evolving standards.”
The Commissioners meet at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the board room in the Nannini Administration Building.
