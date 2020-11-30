2 public defenders vie for vacancy created by election

ELKO – Two Elko County deputy public defenders are vying to lead the office following the election of Kriston Hill to Elko District Court judge.

Benjamin Gaumond and Matthew Pennell will be interviewed for the position by the Elko County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 3.

According to Gaumond's application, he has served as a deputy public defender in Elko County since March 2013, handling 56 jury trials along with hundreds of hundreds of misdemeanor cases; represented juveniles in delinquency matters; and represented parents in child custody cases over his 17-year career.

He has also had 61 cases heard in the Nevada Supreme Court, arguing four of them.

Gaumond received his law degree from the University of Texas. He practiced law as an associate attorney in California before moving to Nevada and becoming a deputy state public defender in Carson City, based out the Ely satellite office.

Gaumond pointed to his leadership experience in Ely, serving as senior attorney for three years, as part of his qualifications for the position.