20 pounds of meth confiscated on I-80 in Wendover

WEST WENDOVER – A minor traffic violation on Interstate 80 in West Wendover led to the confiscation of 24 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of heroin.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday a West Wendover Police Department officer stopped a California vehicle driven by Angel G. Santos, 37, of San Jose.

“During the stop, the officer suspected drug activity,” stated the WWPD. A K-9 unit was called, and officer “Astro” indicated the presence of illicit narcotics.

A small amount of cocaine was found along with the meth and heroin, police said. The combined street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $100,000.

Santos was booked on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a driver’s license. His bail was listed at $3,255,470.

Passenger Miriam P. Hernandez de la Torre, 29, also of San Jose, was arrested on trafficking charges and for possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was listed at $3,255,000.

“I am thrilled with the outstanding work by our police officers and K-9 Astro,” said Police Chief Cal Kunz. “When we stop a large quantity of illicit drugs from entering our community it undoubtedly saves lives.”