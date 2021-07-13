20 pounds of meth confiscated on I-80 in Wendover

WEST WENDOVER – A minor traffic violation on Interstate 80 in West Wendover led to the confiscation of 24 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 pounds of heroin.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday a West Wendover Police Department officer stopped a California vehicle driven by Angel G. Santos, 37, of San Jose.
“During the stop, the officer suspected drug activity,” stated the WWPD. A K-9 unit was called, and officer “Astro” indicated the presence of illicit narcotics.
A small amount of cocaine was found along with the meth and heroin, police said. The combined street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $100,000.
Santos was booked on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a driver’s license. His bail was listed at $3,255,470.
Passenger Miriam P. Hernandez de la Torre, 29, also of San Jose, was arrested on trafficking charges and for possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was listed at $3,255,000.
“I am thrilled with the outstanding work by our police officers and K-9 Astro,” said Police Chief Cal Kunz. “When we stop a large quantity of illicit drugs from entering our community it undoubtedly saves lives.”
Kunz said the West Wendover Police Department recently stepped up its efforts to intercept illicit narcotics before they enter the city.
“We have two well trained narcotics detection K-9 units who are certified in Nevada and Utah. Several of our patrol officers have received specialized training to spot drug traffickers as well as investigate illegal drug activity. We also work closely with our Nevada and Utah law enforcement partners to share information which has led to several drug seizures and arrests in our community as well as outside of our jurisdiction.”