3 candidates in race for Nevada Assembly Dist. 33

ELKO – The field for Assembly District 33 is now set, with three candidates vying for the office.

Realtor Bert Gurr, licensed nurse and patient advocate Nicole Sirotek, and military veteran John "Doc" Garrard filed in Carson City for the seat currently held by Assemblyman John Ellison.

Ellison was first elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. He terms out at the end of the year.

According to the Secretary of State's website, Garrard filed as a Democrat, with Gurr and Sirotek filing as Republicans.

John 'Doc' Garrard

Garrard filed on March 18. He is a native of Dugway, Utah, and served as a health technician in the Army and Coast Guard, according to his Facebook page.

He entered politics once before, according to Free Press files, coming in third place for an Elko County TV District board seat in 2014.

Garrard declined to be interviewed for this article.

Bert Gurr

For more than 70 years, Gurr has resided in Nevada. He has lived in Elko County for about five decades, currently in Spring Creek with his family.

He obtained his real estate broker's license in 1979 and has served on various county and state Realtor boards.

He announced his intention to run for office in October, emphasizing the need for rural Nevada "to be heard" in the Assembly.

"I want to be at the table on policy issues that affect rural Nevada," Gurr said. "I want to limit the Governor's emergency powers, protect our First Amendment right to free speech, Second Amendment right to bear arms, and get rid of all unfunded mandates and illegal mandates."

Looking at recent legislation such as Assembly Bill 424, the 48-hour bail hearing law based on the Valdez-Jimenez Nevada Supreme Court ruling, Gurr said it was an example of an "unfunded mandate" that would "cost the rural counties money they don't have."

Gurr added that, if elected, he would also focus on education.

"[I would] help try and improve our education system, provide greater choice for parents and get parents more involved in our education system,'" he said. "Get greater transparency for the Nevada Board of Education and return autonomy to our local school districts."

A member and former chairman of the Elko County Wildlife Advisory Board since 1975, Gurr said if elected, he hoped to be selected for the Natural Resources Committee "to work on wild horses throughout the state of Nevada and to protect our ranching industry."

Adding that he has already traveled around the state to get a feel for the scope and size of District 33, which stretches from the Idaho and Utah borders down to the California border, Gurr said he was ready for the work that lies ahead. "It's a big district, with 74,000 people roughly."

"There's a lot of issues that go on throughout the state that Elko doesn't know about," he continued. "Now that the district is almost 500 miles long. it's going to take somebody with the time, the energy and the effort to get around and talk to all these people."

Nicole Sirotek

Sirotek has been a registered nurse, FEMA-trained in triage and mass casualty critical care for more than a decade.

Before the pandemic, she served as a flight nurse for Reach Air. Sirotek said she has studied and gained experience with "international healthcare interventional strategies related to infectious disease outbreaks and natural disasters."

In the past two years she has as worked as a patient advocate, stating that she has "tirelessly worked to expose the deadly protocols and clinical negligence harming patients hospitalized with Covid-19."

"I was the first to expose the fraud in the narrative that was portrayed to the American people, and I have connected with some of the greatest doctors, nurses, and scientists across the world, with the single goal of saving lives," she continued.

At the onset of the pandemic two years ago, Sirotek was working as a nurse in New York City. She posted a video about the working and patient conditions at inner-city hospitals that quickly went viral.

But it's been her work throughout the state that prompted her to run for Assembly District 33, "the largest multicounty district in the state of Nevada," Sirotek explained.

"I have traveled across rural Nevada teaching early intervention strategies to help keep rural Nevadans out of the hospital and safe at home," she said.

"I decided to start focusing my attention on key issues plaguing much of rural Nevada, from lack of access to care, marginalizing of the blue-collar worker, resource scarcity, encroachment on water rights, and an escalating mental health crisis."

If elected, Sirotek said she would strive to keep the "American Dream" alive for the generations to come.

"I want to focus on protecting rural Nevada's way of life, so the next generation does not lose out on the American Dream my family came to this country for," she said. "This is why I decided to run for Assembly District 33."

