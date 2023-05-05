ELKO – Three convicted sex offenders from Elko County are to be released from prison following recent Nevada Parole Board actions.

Joshua D. Hall of Spring Creek was 37 years old when he was arrested in January 2015 after a girl reported she was sexually assaulted by a relative.

Her claim was supported by a medical evaluation, according to then-undersheriff Clair Morris. Detectives believed the 8-year-old was the only victim but that is was not an isolated incident.

Hall was sentenced in June 2017 to 4-10 years in prison on one count of attempted sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16.

He is scheduled to be released from Lovelock Correctional Center on June. 1.

Brandon K. Evans of Elko was 23 when he was arrested in June 2018 on two counts of sexual assault, eight counts of lewdness with a child, possession of child pornography, luring a child to engage in sex, and open or gross lewdness.

Evans was arrested along with Jake M. Vega, 46, following an investigation by the Elko Police Department, the Elko County Sheriff’s office, the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Major Crimes Unit out of Carson City.

Authorities alleged the two lured a minor under the age of 18 to participate in sexual activity and used digital media to exchange images of a sexual nature.

Evans’ bail originally totaled more than $3 million, but he eventually pleaded no contest to four counts of statutory sexual seduction in a plea agreement. He was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin to 15 to 48 months on each of the four counts, to be served consecutively, for an aggregate of 5 to 16 years.

He is scheduled to be released from High Desert State Prison on June 10. Vega is due for mandatory parole in November.

Bobby R. Mizzell of Elko was a 61-year-old registered sex offender when he was arrested in March 2019 on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 14 years of age.

Nevada Child Protective Services reported that he was accused of inappropriate contact with a girl while she and her brother were spending the night in his trailer on Grant Street.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of abuse or neglect of a child by means of sexual abuse and was sentenced in June 2020 by District Judge Nancy Porter to a combined 3 to 9 years in prison.

Mizzell was previously convicted of open and gross lewdness in a July 2011 case in Elko District Court. He was also accused of battery by a prisoner while in custody at the Elko County Jail.

The Parole Board approved a mandatory release from Lovelock Correctional Center effective May 25.