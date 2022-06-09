 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 students arrested at Spring Creek Middle School

Elko County School District

ELKO – Three students were arrested Wednesday afternoon at Spring Creek Middle School following an alleged assault on a fellow student.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office took three juveniles into custody, according to the Elko County School District.

“The students will not be identified because they are juveniles, and the incident is now being investigated by law enforcement,” stated Superintendent Clayton Anderson. “The safety of every student and employee is our top priority.”

Further information was not immediately available from the sheriff’s office. A parent said the fight was between two girls, and it was recorded on a cellphone.

“While maintaining the privacy and anonymity of all students involved, I want parents and students to be assured these individuals will be accountable for their actions,” Anderson said. “Violence will not be tolerated at ECSD schools or against our students and staff.”

