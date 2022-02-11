$52 million recreation and events center proposed for Elko

ELKO – A proposed $52 million recreation and events center was introduced by the Boys and Girls Club of Elko to the Elko City Council this week.

Presented by CEO Rusty Bahr, plans call for a swimming pool, a 7,000-seat event complex, rodeo accommodations, and community and youth recreation facilities on 26 acres of land along Cedar Street near Flag View Intermediate School.

If the City agrees to green-light the rec center, the project would call for a $400,000 annual donation along with a $5 million capital donation to cover the costs of relocating the current ball fields and $500,000 to relocate the skate park.

The proposed center could bring in live events, tournaments and more, Bahr said.

The idea for the rec center solidified during Covid-19 shutdowns that gave the Boys & Girls Club board of directors the realization "that we're owned by the community and should be used to meet all of the community needs," he explained.

Discussion "has been in the works for a very long time," at least 10 years or longer, Bahr said.

Supporters behind the rec center include the Elko County Fairgrounds, the Silver State Stampede Board of Directors, the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors, Anaconda Swim Team, Elko High School baseball, and youth and adult baseball groups.

If funding is available, relocation and construction could take three years to complete in four phases, with groundbreaking scheduled for April and the center opening in May 2025.

"I know that's a fast timeline in the construction world, but the reality is this is either going to happen or it's not," Bahr said.

Phase 1 secures land, Phase 2 relocates the baseball fields and repairs a geothermal line, Phase 3 constructs the recreation center, and Phase 4 builds the events center.

Relocating the ball fields and skate park along Cedar Street has already been in the City's master plan "for a long time," Bahr said.

Bahr said that Moyal Kump and Leonard Herrera had given their blessing to relocate Kump baseball fields and Herrera Softball fields.

Once the center and pool are open, the current Municipal Pool would be demolished to allow more parking or build another facility, he added.

Rec and Event features

Creating an expansive rec center would meet community and economic goals through serving Elko's youth and families, Bahr said.

According to the presentation, the proposed recreation and event center has several key features:

-- Events center, seating 5,500 to 7,000 people within a 70,000 to 100,000 square foot building, with the capacity to host basketball and volleyball games, indoor soccer, PRCA regulation rodeo events, concert hall and major events.

-- Indoor Aquatic Center with a 10-lane swimming pool and amenities designed for competitive meets, water aerobics, swim lessons and recreational swimming.

-- Outdoor Aquatic Park with water slides, lap swimming, a diving well, concessions and pavilions.

-- Youth facilities to serve the Boys & Girls Club and expand the club's service.

-- Parking for 1,000 to 1,400 vehicles.

-- Wellness center, youth game room, rock climbing wall, and commercial kitchen to cater major events and concessions.

Additionally, the Boys & Girls Club will take over managing the adult basketball and volleyball programs and manage scheduling the sports fields.

Funding request

Boys & Girls Club of Elko Board President Casey Gallagher is overseeing the fundraising, which Bahr said was about $9 million short of their goal.

Bahr said he would return to the city council for a formal request when city council members, Elko County Commissioners, and their respective staffs were "comfortable" with the project.

"We're on your timeline," he said. "Whenever you're ready for us, we'd be ready to come back, but I think there are some other tax issues and things that need to be worked out. When all that is handled, let me know."

Elko County Commissioners are currently looking at uses for up to 75 cents in property tax following the defeat of the Elko County School District's pay-as-you-go tax and its 50-cent bond proposal.

Municipalities, including the City of Elko, have requested portions of the money to meet their $3.66 tax cap.

Mayor Reece Keener said he supported the rec center and believed the rest of the city council was also on board.

"I think we would all like to see it happen," he added. "It's very exciting, and the biggest thing since the Conference Center was built. That was a big deal at the time. But this, in order of magnitude, is about three times what that project was."

Councilman Chip Stone also added his support, saying it looked like this project could "come to fruition" after many years of discussions by the City.

Working together

Multiple organizations have already pledged their support to the project, which Bahr said was vital for success.

"We want to work with everybody, including current employees. That's the only way this is going to work," he said. "In a project this large, we need to make sure everybody wins."

Collaboration with entities would continue as the project moves forward, he added.

Support has already been secured from numerous entities, some of whom attended Tuesday's presentation.

In addition to meetings with Keener and Calder, Bahr has met with various other event leaders in Elko.

Among them were Katie Neddenriep at the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority; Tony Buzzetti, the Elko County Fairgrounds Board chair; Elko County School District Interim Superintendent CJ Anderson; and Elko High School's athletic department. All have given their support, Bahr told the city council.

Erin Ferris, president of the Elko Swim Team, said she favored the rec center's new pool, which she called "phenomenal" for the development of the Elko Anacondas.

Danny Story, a member of the Elko Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Elko Adult Softball team, said the rec center "was a step in the right direction," referring to the City's master plan for total ball fields. He pledged his support to the project.

Dr. Colby Curtis, chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, who moved to Elko from Rock Springs, Wyoming, in 2007, said he grew up with two rec centers and that he was "shocked" the area did not have one. He agreed with Bahr that the time to construct the center was now after 10 years of "frustrating roadblocks."

"It makes a lot of sense," he said. "There's a lot of momentum here and opportunity to get everybody on board and make sure everybody wins."

Silver State Stampede board member Alkie Mariluch said the rec center would help their organization due to "growing pains" over the past few years and attempts to increase seating at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

"I think something like this would be huge," Mariluch said. "We could bring additional events in, and monthly you do bring in something big and bring in a lot of people that stay overnight."

Jaime Glover of Battle Born Media Networks voiced his concerns about the project in light of the high cost of purchasing a home, and said he hoped the parties involved would be "realistic about balancing the project with the needs of people in the community."

"No doubt this complex would put Elko on the map as far as events, concerts, sporting and swimming, and bring a better life to people, and that's OK," Glover said. "But first people need a place to live, and right now with real estate prices, I feel like there needs to be a balance between providing all these great jobs and great infrastructure but providing real estate values."

For a project with such a large scope to become a reality, Bahr emphasized the need for both the city and Elko County governments to join forces.

"Now it comes down to the city and county," Bahr said. "We've got our opinion of all of the groups that would be affected, [and they] are behind this movement. But for this to fully work, the City and the county would have to be partners with the entire community."

"Without either one of you, obviously, this wouldn't be possible," he said.

