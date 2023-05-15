ELKO – A man who was arrested a year ago on car theft charges and released from custody has been accused of three additional felony crimes including thefts from Walmart and Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Jacob A. Braunschweig, 30, was originally arrested in April 2022 after police tracked down a vehicle that had been stolen from an automobile repair shop. He was also charged with making a false statement to obstruct a public officer after giving police a different first name.

Braunschweig was bound over to Elko District Court on June 9 following a preliminary hearing on two felony counts of grand larceny, and was released on his own recognizance. A $20,000 bench warrant was issued and he was arrested again on Sept. 20 in Washoe County and brought back to Elko.

He pleaded not guilty at his Oct. 3 arraignment and was again released on his own recognizance, according to court officials. He also filed a writ of habeas corpus against Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, in which Public Defender Roger Stewart claimed insufficient and inadmissible evidence.

Authorities now accuse Braunschweig of committing three more felonies since his latest release.

He was charged with possessing methamphetamine after a traffic stop on 12th Street in January.

Police were called to Big 5 on April 17 after he allegedly fled the store with a cart full of merchandise. They checked his motel room the following day and reported finding several of the items.

Police were also called to a shopping center May 9 on report that a man had stolen items from Walmart. They found Braunschweig near a dumpster that contained a stolen portable speaker, two Nerf guns and a laser tag gun set. Police said several other stolen items were found in his backpack.

Braunschweig was booked into jail last week on the three charges with bail listed at $31,000.

Police say he also has an extensive criminal history in the Olympia, Washington area including burglary in 2010, theft in 2011, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon in 2016, and possession of stolen mail in 2020.

He has also been convicted twice of drug charges in Washington.

As of Monday, Braunschweig remained in Elko’s jail.

