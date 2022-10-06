Another major drug bust on highway near Ely

ELY – Nevada State Police confiscated 18 pounds of suspected cocaine and 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a traffic stop a mile outside Ely.

An SUV was pulled over for speeding on U.S. Highway 6 shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 26.

“Upon contact with the driver and occupants, the Trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle,” stated NSP. “Detectives from the Nevada Division of Investigations and Officers from the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force arrived on-scene to assist.”

With assistance from the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, three residents of Kent, Washington were arrested: Julio Daniel Ocampo Hernandez, 20; Ismael Ocampo, 26; and Martin Adulfo Rubio Rivas, 34.

They were booked into the White Pine County Jail on a variety of charges including possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and trafficking.

Earlier in September, a trooper stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely and seized approximately 56 pounds of fentanyl.

The pills were valued at about $3.6 million.

Jorge Rivas Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City, Washington was arrested on multiple drug charges.