Another man in Osino rooster case sentenced to prison

ELKO – A man found guilty of drug trafficking and being part of a cockfighting operation was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
Hector Ramirez De La Torre, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Al Kacin to a total of 29 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after serving 11 and a half years, on about two dozen felony counts that included trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The sentence was delivered about two months after he and co-defendant Jorge Landeros Ruiz went on trial for a 2019 drug bust that uncovered an illegal cockfighting operation at an Osino residence.
Both men were charged with 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure and 10 counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal.
Ruiz was only found guilty of the animal-related charges, with jurors unable to determine his guilt on the drug trafficking counts, including maintaining a place for unlawful use of a controlled substance. He has yet to be sentenced.
A third man arrested in the drug raid, Eduardo Ruiz, was sentenced by Kacin in December 2019 to 6-18 years in prison on similar charges.
Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills said he would retry Ruiz on the drug charges at a later date.
Due to Ramirez De La Torre’s illegal immigrant status, he will be deported to Mexico upon his release from prison.
Before his sentencing, Ramirez De La Torre’s interpreter Eloisa Mendoza read his statement to the court, apologizing “for my presence in this case.”
“I would like you to know I accept any and all judgments you give me today,” he said. “I acknowledge that as a man I make mistakes, and I am taking this time to better myself and fix those mistakes for the future, not only for myself but for my family so that when I get out, I can be a better person and to do better in life.”
Ramirez De La Torre added that although he was found guilty, he would appeal his case. Attorney Gary Woodbury told the court he was asked by his client to represent him through the appeals process.
Ramirez De La Torre and Ruiz were arrested in a drug raid led by the Elko Combined Narcotics Taskforce on Ruiz’s property March 19, 2019. Law enforcement reported they found 8.8 pounds of methamphetamine, $13,000 in U.S. currency and eight firearms in the raid.
They also discovered more than 500 chickens on the premises at Kale Drive, nearly half of them reportedly in poor condition due to abuse or cruel treatment. Those were eventually euthanized by a veterinarian.
Cockfighting paraphernalia was also found on the property, including printed instructions inside Ruiz’s home.
Other animals, including nine dogs and four horses, were also found and turned over to animal control officials.
Ramirez De La Torre was sentenced to 25 years in prison with eligibility for parole after serving 10 years and ordered to pay a $100 fine for four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, a category “A” felony, to be served concurrently. He was also sentenced to 2-5 years for his conviction of firearms by a prohibited person, a category “D” felony, to be served concurrently with the drug charges.
For the animal charges, he was sentenced to 18 to 48 months for 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure, a category “D” felony to be served concurrent with one another and consecutively with the drug and firearms sentences.
He was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for one year for 10 counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal, a category “E” felony.
According to Nevada law, a category “E” felony requires probation on the charges if the defendant does not have two or more felony convictions on his record.