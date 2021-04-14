Another man in Osino rooster case sentenced to prison

Due to Ramirez De La Torre’s illegal immigrant status, he will be deported to Mexico upon his release from prison.

Before his sentencing, Ramirez De La Torre’s interpreter Eloisa Mendoza read his statement to the court, apologizing “for my presence in this case.”

“I would like you to know I accept any and all judgments you give me today,” he said. “I acknowledge that as a man I make mistakes, and I am taking this time to better myself and fix those mistakes for the future, not only for myself but for my family so that when I get out, I can be a better person and to do better in life.”

Ramirez De La Torre added that although he was found guilty, he would appeal his case. Attorney Gary Woodbury told the court he was asked by his client to represent him through the appeals process.

Ramirez De La Torre and Ruiz were arrested in a drug raid led by the Elko Combined Narcotics Taskforce on Ruiz’s property March 19, 2019. Law enforcement reported they found 8.8 pounds of methamphetamine, $13,000 in U.S. currency and eight firearms in the raid.

They also discovered more than 500 chickens on the premises at Kale Drive, nearly half of them reportedly in poor condition due to abuse or cruel treatment. Those were eventually euthanized by a veterinarian.