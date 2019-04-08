April 6
Angelo Caligiuri, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in the Red Garter parking lot for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Alicia M. Castillo, 31, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested in the Red Garter parking lot for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Brian G. Cuevas, 25, of Sun Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Conor R. Leveille, 30, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and trespassing. Bail: $2,475
Shannon A. Masterson, 43, of Elko was arrested at the Salt Lake City Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
Susan S. Shubeck, 45, of Las Vegas was arrested in Las Vegas on a felony warrant for theft. Bail: $10,000
Huyen X. Tran, 43, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355
