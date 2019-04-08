{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

April 6

Angelo Caligiuri, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in the Red Garter parking lot for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

------

Alicia M. Castillo, 31, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested in the Red Garter parking lot for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

------

Brian G. Cuevas, 25, of Sun Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

------

Conor R. Leveille, 30, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and trespassing. Bail: $2,475

------

Shannon A. Masterson, 43, of Elko was arrested at the Salt Lake City Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

------

Susan S. Shubeck, 45, of Las Vegas was arrested in Las Vegas on a felony warrant for theft. Bail: $10,000

------

Huyen X. Tran, 43, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 100 Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments