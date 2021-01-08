'Armed and dangerous' shooting suspect identified by police

ELKO – A suspect has been identified in Thursday morning’s shooting of two people at a southside trailer park.

Elko Police Department announced early Friday morning that 30-year-old Austin William Himmelman of Elko is being sought in connection with the crime.

“Himmelman should be considered armed and dangerous,” stated EPD.

He is described as a white male adult, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Himmelman is asked to contact EPD Dispatch at 775-777-7300.

Police were called about the shooting at 10:17 a.m. Officers found one male victim in front of a mobile home, and one female inside a trailer.

Both were transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. The man was flown to a Utah hospital where he is in intensive care. The woman underwent surgery for a bullet wound and is recovering.

Detectives released photos of two “vehicles of interest” to the public. Both vehicles have since been located.