'Armed and dangerous' shooting suspect identified by police

ELKO – A suspect has been identified in Thursday morning’s shooting of two people at a southside trailer park.
Elko Police Department announced early Friday morning that 30-year-old Austin William Himmelman of Elko is being sought in connection with the crime.
“Himmelman should be considered armed and dangerous,” stated EPD.
He is described as a white male adult, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Himmelman is asked to contact EPD Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
Police were called about the shooting at 10:17 a.m. Officers found one male victim in front of a mobile home, and one female inside a trailer.
Both were transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. The man was flown to a Utah hospital where he is in intensive care. The woman underwent surgery for a bullet wound and is recovering.
Detectives released photos of two “vehicles of interest” to the public. Both vehicles have since been located.
According to Elko County Jail records, Himmelman was last arrested in January 2018 at an Elko motel for felony trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation.
He pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance in May 2018 and was sentenced by District Judge Nancy Porter to three years in prison, to be served concurrently with a previous sentence, and he was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Court records show that Himmelman has also been sentenced in Elko County over the past six years on charges of petty larceny, theft, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and contempt of court.
Himmelman was also sentenced in 2013 for injury to personal property, and arrested 10 times in 2012 on various charges.
