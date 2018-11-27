ELKO -- Domino’s Pizza was struck in a mid-morning robbery Monday, according to Elko police.
Capt. Ty Trouten said police were called at 10:15 a.m. to the business in the Plaza 40 shopping center on Idaho Street, where a man entered the store, went into the bathroom and broke a mirror. Then he allegedly used a shard of the glass to threaten employees and demand money from the till.
The man then grabbed money from the register and fled the store.
Elko Police Department officers located the suspect running south through the brush near the railroad tracks, Trouten said, and he was taken into custody. He told police his name was Christopher Tinnon but he was later booked into Elko County Jail under the name Christian T. Tinnon.
Tinnon is 21 years old and is not believed to be an Elko resident.
He faces charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, and making a false statement to obstruct a public officer.
The second burglary count was added when an officer learned that just prior to the Domino’s robbery a vacant business in same mall was broken into. Trouten said the burglar entered the old Subway building and attempted to break into a safe.
Tinnon’s bail was listed at $141,140.
Another loser looking for "3 hots and a cot." Found one for awhile at our expense.
