ELKO – Elko Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects following an armed robbery Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Sinclair Gas Station on North Fifth Street at 8 p.m. on a report that two suspects, both dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks, entered the gas station and took money. Both suspects were armed with what appeared to be semi-automatic handguns.

One patron was also inside the business at the time of the robbery and was held at gunpoint.

Armed robbery at Elko gas station Elko Police Department posted these surveillance photos of an armed robbery that occurred Saturday at a gas station on North Fifth Street.

Before police arrived the suspects fled the scene in what appeared to be a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota. The car was occupied by one additional person who appeared to be waiting for the pair while the robbery was being committed.

If you have any information concerning this robbery, please contact the Elko Police Department at 775-777-7310 or the Secret Witness Line at 775-322-4900.