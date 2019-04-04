ELKO – Local law enforcement agents arrested a suspect Friday afternoon in the April 2 robbery of a gas station and attempted robbery of a casino.
Jayce Ralls, 24, was taken into custody without incident.
Elko Police Capt. Ty Trouten reported that the suspect’s vehicle was identified through surveillance videos. It was located Thursday in Spring Creek by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy.
Once the vehicle was being driven on Friday it was stopped by Elko Police Department detectives. A search warrant was served on the vehicle and a pistol was recovered.
Search warrants were executed to recover evidence at two locations in Spring Creek, and served Friday by Elko Combined Narcotics Unit, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Elko Police Department.
The crimes were reported within half an hour of each other Tuesday morning. Police were first called to the Red Lion Casino at about 5:20 a.m.
“The suspect armed with a handgun pointed at an employee and demanded money,” police said.
He fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. No money was taken.
At 5:44 a.m. a man entered the Shell Station on West Idaho Street, brandished a handgun and demanded money.
“During the robbery, the suspect shot the clerk in the face with what we believe at this time to be a BB or pellet gun,” police said. “The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”
The injured man was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The investigation leading to Ralls’ arrest was a collaborative effort of Elko Police Department, Nevada Gaming Control, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and Elko Combined Narcotics Unit.
“The Elko Police Department would like to thank the agencies and cooperating businesses that have assisted in this investigation,” said Trouten.
