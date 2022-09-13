Armed suspect on ATV sought in Ryndon area

ELKO – Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect who was burglarizing residences Tuesday in the Ryndon/Elburz area.

According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Nevada State Police began a pursuit of a suspect driving a white van with unmatched Utah plates, both of which were determined to have been stolen.

“The suspect abandoned the van near River Ranch and stole a gray ATV (4 wheeler) in that area and burglarized a couple of residences in that area,” stated the sheriff’s office.

The suspect fled the area westbound on the ATV. It is believed that the suspect discharged a firearm into a parked, abandoned vehicle near the 317 mile marker on Interstate 80, where it was last seen headed south.

“Deputies are actively looking for the suspect in that area,” stated the sheriff’s office. “The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, last seen wearing a white shirt and dressed in camo. The suspect is considered armed and very dangerous. If you see this suspect please call 911 immediately.”