Armstrong sentenced to prison for Pine Street blaze

Fire officials said the blaze “significantly damaged” the home, collapsing the roof into the second story.

No one was inside the home at the time.

Armstrong told police he was using a torch to clean his meth pipe and set the lit torch down in a corner of a room near some blankets and clothing while he went outside to smoke a couple of cigarettes.

When he went back inside he found the house on fire. After finding a half-filled fire extinguisher, he left the structure and did not report the blaze.

He later told officers he set the items on fire because people were taking things from his house and he believed setting the fire “would stop them from taking his stuff.”

The property had already been under scrutiny by the City of Elko after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors who said it was “an eyesore” with abandoned cars, trash and junk strewn around the residence.

Other neighbors voiced concerns about people drifting in and around the home by foot or on bicycle.