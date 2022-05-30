Arrest made in Elko County school threat

ELKO -- School Resource Officers made an arrest Sunday after investigating a threat of violence directed at a local school.

The threat was being shared on social media, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. The oofficers responded to the tips and an arrest was made.

“There is no additional threat to the schools,” stated the sheriff’s office. They did not identify the school involved.

The sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement encouraged parents to have open conversations with their children to “help them understand how serious these threats are and what consequences come with making the threats.”

“We would like to thank the community for sharing any tips or information they receive in these situations. Law enforcement take these tips very seriously and every one is thoroughly investigated.”

Several school threats have been reported across the country in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

A similar wave of threats occurred in December. At that time, local law enforcement officials investigated a gun threat posted on the TikTok social media app. They determined it was not credible and may have been posted by someone wanting to skip school.

In October, a 14-year-old female student in Elko County was arrested on felony charges after being identified by police as making a school shooting threat on the social media site Snapchat.

That threat alluded to acts of vandalism committed at Elko High School and stated that the poster and her friend were “tired of Elko and Spring Creek High Schools.”

