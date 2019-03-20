Try 3 months for $3
Osino bust

From left: Hector H. Ramirez-de la Torre, Eduardo Ruiz and Jorge L. Ruiz

ELKO – Three local residents were arrested Tuesday morning on more than 40 charges involving drug trafficking and animal abuse in Osino.

Nevada Division of Investigation, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the Elko Police Department’s SWAT team were involved in the bust.

Details were not immediately available but a large number of birds remained on the property Wednesday morning, along with law enforcement.

Arrested were Hector H. Ramirez-de la Torre, 34, Eduardo Ruiz, 33; and Jorge L. Ruiz, 42.

Ramirez-de la Torre was booked on four counts of trafficking a schedule 1 controlled substance; four counts of possession to sell a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance; four counts of possessing a controlled substance; instigating or attending fights between birds or other animals, five counts of overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal; and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. His bail was listed at $1,153,200.

Eduardo Ruiz was booked on charges of trafficking a schedule 1 controlled substance; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; instigating or attending fights between birds or other animals, five counts of overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal; and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. His bail was listed at $268,200.

Jorge Ruiz was booked on a charge of operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; conspiracy to commit an unlawful act concerning place kept or used for baiting or fighting birds or other animals unlawful; instigating or attending fights between birds or other animals; and five counts of overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal. His bail was listed at $33,200.

NDI officials were not immediately available for comment.

