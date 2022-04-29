Arson fire damages casino parking garage

ELKO – A Colorado woman was arrested this week on arson charges for allegedly starting a vehicle fire that damaged a casino parking garage in West Wendover.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. According to West Wendover police, Rubyjo M. Cordova, 36, of Alamosa was seen less than an hour earlier picking up a rag off the pavement and then walking up to the rear of the vehicle.
The Nevada Fire Marshal’s office investigated and “it appeared that an object was stuffed into the right exhaust,” stated a police report. Cordova was easily identified because she had “several” recent interactions with law enforcement, the report said.
Police interviewed her and she reportedly admitted using matches to start the fire, which burned off the entire rear bumper and damaged the ceiling of the parking garage, destroying three fire sprinklers.
Police said they also found Cordova to be in possession of a glass pipe with burn marks and a clear baggie containing residue of a white substance.
Cordova was arrested on charges of second-degree arson, third-degree arson, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was listed at $26,440.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:
Andrew B. Jaramillo
Andrew B. Jaramillo, 47, of Elko was arrested April 15, 2022, at “D” and West River streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Antonio L. Correa
Antonio L. Correa, 40, of West Wendover was arrested April 20, 2022, at 1595 Butte St. for aggravated stalking, harassment, resisting a public officer, trespass constituting domestic violence, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $13,880
Jessica E. Becerrada-Mack
Jessica E. Becerrada-Mack, 37, of Elko was arrested April 16, 2022, at Eighth and Court streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Braulio V. Rodriguez
Braulio V. Rodriguez, 29, of Elko was arrested April 15, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000
Clinton G. Sandstrom
Clinton G. Sandstrom, 38, of Elko was arrested April 17, 2022, on Interstate 80 for violation of probation.
Clyde W. Sperbeck
Clyde W. Sperbeck, 52, of Kent, Washington was arrested April 20, 2022, on Interstate 80 near Wells for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driver disobeying peace officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to give information to party(s) at vehicle accident, speeding 31 or more miles per hour above limit, three counts of failure to obey officer regarding traffic laws, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $120,430
Deborah A. Ortega
Deborah A. Ortega, 61, of Salt Lake City was arrested April 21, 2022, at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Deeanna L. Bennett
Deeanna L. Bennett, 39, of Tonopah was arrested April 18, 2022, on 10th Street in Carlin on a bench warrant. Bail: $5,000
Erwin Walker
Erwin Walker, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested April 21, 2022, in Idaho Falls for violation of probation.
Martin C. Gregory
Martin C. Gregory, 50, of West Wendover was arrested April 16, 2022, at 2902 Fairway View Drive for fugitive felon from another state.
Kathryn M. Wytcherley
Kathryn M. Wytcherley, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested April 19, 2022, at 1243 Idaho St. on a felony warrant for exploiting an old or vulnerable person and using a credit or debit card without owner’s consent. Bail: $55,000
Liney Cervantes
Liney Cervantes, 41, of Elko was arrested April 18, 2022, at 270 Juniper St. on two counts of selling or attempting to sell a controlled substance, possession of 28-42 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 14 grams of a controlled substance, and two counts of possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $75,000
Melissa D. Figiel
Melissa D. Figiel, 33, of Elko was arrested April 20, 2022, at Ninth and Court streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,830
Michael T. Morlan
Michael T. Morlan, 32, of Burns Flat, Oklahoma was arrested April 15, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000
Myranda J. Reich
Myranda J. Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested April 15, 2022, at CVS for violation of probation.
Nathan A. Liebroder
Nathan A. Liebroder, 30, of Vineyard, Utah was arrested April 20, 2022, at Montego Bay casino for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Roy L. Neal
Roy L. Neal, 37, was arrested April 19, 2022, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
Samuel C. Johnstone
Samuel C. Johnstone, 60, of Winnemucca was arrested April 21, 2022, at Raley’s for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Sarah B. League
Sarah B. League, 42, of Las Vegas was arrested April 16, 1022, at the Clark County Detention Center for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500
Thomas G. Wall III
Thomas G. Wall III, 33, of Elko was arrested April 18, 2022, at 270 Juniper St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
