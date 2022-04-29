Arson fire damages casino parking garage

ELKO – A Colorado woman was arrested this week on arson charges for allegedly starting a vehicle fire that damaged a casino parking garage in West Wendover.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. According to West Wendover police, Rubyjo M. Cordova, 36, of Alamosa was seen less than an hour earlier picking up a rag off the pavement and then walking up to the rear of the vehicle.

The Nevada Fire Marshal’s office investigated and “it appeared that an object was stuffed into the right exhaust,” stated a police report. Cordova was easily identified because she had “several” recent interactions with law enforcement, the report said.

Police interviewed her and she reportedly admitted using matches to start the fire, which burned off the entire rear bumper and damaged the ceiling of the parking garage, destroying three fire sprinklers.

Police said they also found Cordova to be in possession of a glass pipe with burn marks and a clear baggie containing residue of a white substance.

Cordova was arrested on charges of second-degree arson, third-degree arson, and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was listed at $26,440.

