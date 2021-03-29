Assault with deadly weapon charge at Elko playground

ELKO – An argument at a children’s playground led to felony charges against an Elko man.

Police were called to Johnny Appleseed Park Saturday evening on a report of a fight. When they got there, officers learned that one of the men, identified as Tayson R. Rowley, 19, had pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at others.

One of the alleged victims was 17 years old.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the incident. Police said a .22 caliber revolver was recovered by officers at the scene.

“Rowley had consumed alcohol around the time of the incident and a preliminary breath test revealed his breath/alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit,” police said.

He was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

According to jail records, Rowley’s bail was listed at $65,355.

