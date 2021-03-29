Assault with deadly weapon charge at Elko playground

ELKO – An argument at a children’s playground led to felony charges against an Elko man.
Police were called to Johnny Appleseed Park Saturday evening on a report of a fight. When they got there, officers learned that one of the men, identified as Tayson R. Rowley, 19, had pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at others.
One of the alleged victims was 17 years old.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the incident. Police said a .22 caliber revolver was recovered by officers at the scene.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
“Rowley had consumed alcohol around the time of the incident and a preliminary breath test revealed his breath/alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit,” police said.
He was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and consumption of alcohol by a minor.
According to jail records, Rowley’s bail was listed at $65,355.
Adrian Serrano
Adrian Serrano, 29, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, provoking breach of peace, and probation violation.
Brandy Watkins
Brandy Watkins, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko Police Department on a warrant for two counts of forgery. Bail: $10,000
Charles R. Smith
Charles R. Smith, 37, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for fugitive felon from another state and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Cierra M. Pangborn
Cierra M. Pangborn, 26, of Elko was arrested at 178 W. Adams St. for violation of probation.
Clara Dickson
Clara Dickson, 25, was arrested at Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; felony possession of a controlled substance; escape by a felony prisoner; driving under the influence; resisting a public officer; possessing a hypodermic device; reckless driving; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; drug paraphernalia; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $25,785
Craig K. Warfield III
Craig K. Warfield III, 31, of Virginia Beach, Virginia was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of parole.
Daisy M. Hutsell
Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent and using a credit or debit card or ID without consent.
Elizabeth M. Faver
Elizabeth M. Faver, 31, of Ely was arrested at Elko County Jail for furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000
Fernando Hernandez
Fernando Hernandez, 39, of Boise was arrested in Wells for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and fugitive from another state.
Fernando S. Salgado
Fernando S. Salgado, 29, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for parole violation and for fugitive felon from another state.
Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz
Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz, 27, of Salt Lake City was arrested at West Wendover Boulevard and U.S. Highway 93 Alternate for failure to yield, driving with a suspended driver’s license, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,107
Jared Ogden
Jared Ogden, 38, of Salt Lake City was arrested on West Wendover Boulevard for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $11,774
Jeremy W. Stewart
Jeremy W. Stewart, 43, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Wendover Blvd. and U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of 28-42 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $251,784
Kenny Kohfeld
Kenny Kohfeld, 52, of Heber, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino on a felony warrant. Bail: $46,800
Logan J. Butler
Logan J. Butler, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,855
Lorena Lujan-Barrajas
Lorena Lujan-Barrajas, 31, of West Wendover was arrested at Sixth St. and Humboldt Ave. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $10,835
Joe E. Luna-Puentes
Joe E. Luna-Puentes, 35, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000
Maya R. Carter
Maya R. Carter, 19, of Albuquerque, New Mexico was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription false statement to obstruct a public officer, and two counts of fugitive felon from another state.
Sabrina R. Berkoski
Sabrina R. Berkoski, 38, of Elko was arrested on East Idaho Street for fugitive felon from another state.
Sarafin Perez
Sarafin Perez, 42, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
Shanece I. Hayes
Shanece I. Hayes, 26, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
Tristan G. Wilson
Tristan G. Wilson, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Red Lion Casino on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a business, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, destroying or concealing evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $30,640
Wyatt J. Mendive
Wyatt J. Mendive, 24, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Silver streets for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.