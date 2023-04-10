ELKO – An Elko man arrested Saturday on assault and battery charges after crashing his pickup into the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Jail complex is now facing additional charges of attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The new charges were posted Sunday against Zachary Pawlik, 28, according to booking information released Monday by the sheriff’s office. Charges posted Saturday included assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding a police officer, and misdemeanor traffic offenses.

The sheriff’s office was contacted Saturday regarding a report of a stabbing at a Kittridge Canyon residence. As they were on their way to the scene they were told that the suspect had fled in a tan Ford pickup.

“Officers from the Elko Police Department noticed the vehicle traveling westbound on Idaho Street and attempted to affect a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle began to elude the officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated,” sheriff’s Lt. Doug Fisher reported.

“Law enforcement from the Elko Police Department, Nevada State Police and Elko County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle, which the driver ultimately chose to ram into the main entrance doors of the Sheriff’s Office.”

The impact broke through the exterior set of glass doorways but not the interior doorways.

Further information on the ongoing investigation will be posted when it is available.