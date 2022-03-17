Babysitter arrested on child endangerment charges

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and firearms charges after she allegedly refused to release a child she was babysitting back to her mother.

The mother told a sheriff’s deputy that Sierra N. Monti, 28, “was making several statements in regards to threatening to put her child in the ground and that (she) was not allowed to come get her child,” according to a declaration of probable cause.

Deputies went to the residence off West Bullion Road and found Monti to be “belligerent, extremely intoxicated, and at one point Monti reached for a handgun that was located on her person.” A preliminary breath test registered .237 blood alcohol content.

Two small children were in the living room, where deputies found “several half empty alcoholic beverages, prescription medications, and firearms within the reach of the children.”

The mother was able to take custody of her child and Monti’s child was placed in a safety plan with the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services.

Monti was booked at Elko County Jail on two felony counts of child endangerment, and for possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Her bail was listed at $50,640.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0