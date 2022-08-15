Bail $1.75 million in child sexual assault arrest

ELKO – A former Carlin resident has been arrested on felony charges of child sexual assault and lewdness.

Casey J. Ross, 25, of Boulder City was arrested Friday night in Carlin by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies. He is accused in a criminal complaint of multiple incidents of sexual contact with a girl under the age of 14 while babysitting at a residence in Carlin between June 2019 and May 2021. They were reported to law enforcement on Nov. 29, 2021.

Ross has been arrested multiple times over the past five years and has served a brief prison term.

He was arrested in August 2017 for domestic battery and disturbing the peace; June 2019 for felony drug possession; November 2019 for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery; May 2020 for driver disobeying peace officer endangering other persons or property; and three times in 2021 on a drug court hold.

The felony drug charge was pleaded down to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and he was given a suspended sentence in October 2020 by District Judge Nancy Porter. The assault and battery charges were pleaded down to a single non-felony domestic battery charge and he was given a suspended sentence in Elko Justice Court.

On the driving charge, Ross pleaded guilty to attempted eluding of a police officer in a manner likely to endanger any other person or the property of another person, and was sentenced in July 2021 by District Judge Al Kacin to up to 40 months in prison.

Ross was granted parole by the state parole board in October.

A criminal complaint filed Aug. 12, 2022, by the Elko District Attorney’s Office accuses him of three counts of sexual assault on a child or, in the alternative, four counts of lewdness.

His bail on the current charges is listed at $1.75 million.