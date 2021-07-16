Bail, crime reforms coming to Elko County

"We are ethically obligated to the law as it is, not as we may wish it were. There are certainly a lot of laws that have made things challenging for us and law enforcement," Soderquist said of their stance on the legislation. "But the hard reality is that regardless of how we may feel personally about specific laws, we have to adhere to them."

According to Palhegyi, the Elko Police Department shares the same concerns.

"I understand the public's frustration because it's frustrating for us as well to see the same people over and over again, but they are entitled to bail," he said.

Palhegyi said the new law would "get the clock ticking a little faster than before" with the 48-hour stipulation. He noted that AB 424 would add more pressure on the Elko District Attorney's office, Public Defenders and the Justice Courts, which added domestic violence jury trials last year.

One of the duties of a police officer is to attend court to testify at hearings, which takes time away from patrol duty during their shift. "It's part of the job, and [bail hearings are] going to potentially add an extra layer" of time for some officers, he added.

For everyone involved, it also means balancing the law with public safety.