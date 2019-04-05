ELKO – A suspect in Tuesday’s armed robbery and attempted robbery was booked Thursday into Elko County Jail on 14 charges, with bail totaling more than $1 million.
Jayce Ralls, 24, was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle used in the crimes at a Spring Creek residence. When Ralls left the residence in the vehicle, Elko Police Department detectives pulled him over and arrested him. A search warrant was served on the vehicle and a pistol was recovered, according to police.
Ralls is suspected of attempting to rob the Red Lion Casino on the east end of town Tuesday morning and robbing a Shell station on the west end about half an hour later. A clerk at the station was shot in the head with what is believed to have been a pellet or BB gun. The robber escaped with cash from the station. Police said no money was taken from the casino.
Elko Police Capt. Ty Trouten reported that the suspect’s vehicle was identified through surveillance videos. After Ralls’ arrest, search warrants were executed to recover evidence at two locations in Spring Creek, and served Friday by Elko Combined Narcotics Unit, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Elko Police Department.
Nevada Gaming Control also assisted in the investigation.
Charges against Ralls include robbery with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, and two counts of battery to commit mayhem, robbery or grand larceny.
He was being held Thursday on $1,160,000 bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
3 counts of kidnapping? They just throwing random charges in there or?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.