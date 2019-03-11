Try 3 months for $3

ELKO – A Spring Creek man who served prison time a decade ago for drunken driving causing death or substantial bodily harm was arrested late Friday night for driving under the influence.

Leonard M. Treis Jr., 35, was arrested at Jiggs Highway and South Fork Road around 11 p.m. His bail was listed at $50,470.

Treis pleaded no contest to a felony DUI charge stemming from a crash in July 2009 on Lower Lamoille Road in which a 2-year-old child suffered a broken pelvis. Deputies said Treis was drunk, speeding and had failed to properly restrain the child. His vehicle struck a fence and rolled over.

He was sentenced in September 2009 to 32 to 144 months in prison.

Charges in Friday’s arrest included driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign, speeding, and open container of alcohol in vehicle.

