ELKO – A Spring Creek man who served prison time a decade ago for drunken driving causing death or substantial bodily harm was arrested late Friday night for driving under the influence.
Leonard M. Treis Jr., 35, was arrested at Jiggs Highway and South Fork Road around 11 p.m. His bail was listed at $50,470.
Treis pleaded no contest to a felony DUI charge stemming from a crash in July 2009 on Lower Lamoille Road in which a 2-year-old child suffered a broken pelvis. Deputies said Treis was drunk, speeding and had failed to properly restrain the child. His vehicle struck a fence and rolled over.
He was sentenced in September 2009 to 32 to 144 months in prison.
Charges in Friday’s arrest included driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign, speeding, and open container of alcohol in vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.