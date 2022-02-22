Bail revoked, man ordered to serve prison sentence

ELKO – An Elko man who was accused of trying to hit a sheriff’s patrol vehicle multiple times with a stolen pickup has been sentenced to prison after violating his parole.

Juan C. Sanchez, 27, had his probation revoked Feb. 7 by District Judge Mason Simons, after he was arrested in January on felony drug charges. Simons imposed sentences of 28 months in prison and one year in jail, to be served consecutively.

Sanchez was arrested in September 2020 on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an Elko County Sheriff’s report, a deputy responded to a domestic call at a residence on Nebraska Avenue and as he approached, he was notified the suspect had left the residence in a white pickup truck and was driving toward the patrol vehicle at a 69 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The deputy reported his red and blue lights were switched on when the truck attempted to ram the patrol vehicle, with the deputy avoiding a collision. The truck stopped, reversed in front of the patrol vehicle to get behind it, and tried to ram the back of the patrol vehicle.

The deputy said the truck tried to ram his vehicle two more times before driving east on Last Chance Road where the deputy followed in pursuit. After losing sight of it briefly, the deputy said the truck reappeared, driving at a high rate of speed west on Last Chance Road directly at the patrol vehicle.

“I was ran off the road to avoid a head-on collision,” the deputy wrote in the report. “The vehicle, at a high rate of speed, almost struck a pedestrian and a horse at this location.”

The Elko Police Department stopped Sanchez and arrested him.

Sanchez’s father reported the truck as stolen, telling authorities his son pushed and tackled him to the ground, demanding the keys to his father’s truck.

Sanchez was also charged with domestic battery, robbery, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

In August 2018, Sanchez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit carry concealed explosive firearm or other dangerous weapon and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail with credit for 24 days served.

