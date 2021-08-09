Battle Mtn. man suspected of stealing wallet in casino

ELKO – A Battle Mountain man was arrested for allegedly stealing a wallet accidentally dropped by a gamer in a casino nearly four months ago.

Casey, J. Anderson, 36, was booked on Friday on four counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent.

The incident occurred on April 23 when a customer at the Gold Dust West reported his wallet with $300 cash and other items was stolen as he played the slot machines in the early hours of the morning.

According to the Elko police report, surveillance video showed the suspect allegedly picking up a wallet that had fallen to the floor when the victim changed machines, and then exited the building.

Video also showed Anderson returning to the casino, wearing the same clothing when he was filmed nearly an hour earlier, the report stated.

Police spoke to Anderson after he returned, who told police he picked up the wallet and tried to turn it in. When police said they had video of the incident, he said he threw the wallet into the bushes on West Sage Street. He accompanied police to the location where it was found without the cash.

