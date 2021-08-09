Battle Mtn. man suspected of stealing wallet in casino

ELKO – A Battle Mountain man was arrested for allegedly stealing a wallet accidentally dropped by a gamer in a casino nearly four months ago.
Casey, J. Anderson, 36, was booked on Friday on four counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent.
The incident occurred on April 23 when a customer at the Gold Dust West reported his wallet with $300 cash and other items was stolen as he played the slot machines in the early hours of the morning.
According to the Elko police report, surveillance video showed the suspect allegedly picking up a wallet that had fallen to the floor when the victim changed machines, and then exited the building.
Video also showed Anderson returning to the casino, wearing the same clothing when he was filmed nearly an hour earlier, the report stated.
Police spoke to Anderson after he returned, who told police he picked up the wallet and tried to turn it in. When police said they had video of the incident, he said he threw the wallet into the bushes on West Sage Street. He accompanied police to the location where it was found without the cash.
Anderson told police his brother’s girlfriend had the cash and would he would retrieve it and return it to the police at a meeting point in 30 minutes. The police report stated Anderson “left the scene and never returned.”
After the wallet was recovered, the victim reported his debit card and other personal information missing out of the wallet, including a stimulus check card.
A report was forwarded to the Elko County District Attorney’s office and charges were formally filed in Elko Justice Court on Aug. 4.
On June 20, Anderson was jailed on one count of residential burglary for allegedly breaking into an auto repair business which triggered an alarm.
At the time, he told police he was an employee, however police determined Anderson “entered the business unlawfully.”
Anderson was jailed on $20,000 bail.