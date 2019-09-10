ELKO – An Elko man convicted of shooting a man in the Smith’s parking lot more than two years ago was arrested last week after he admitted to his parole officer that he was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
James R. Blake, 32, was arrested at the parole and probation office on Sept. 4 on two counts of statutory sexual seduction. His bail was set at $20,000.
According to a declaration of probable cause, a parole officer was following up on a report that alleged Blake and a 15-year-old girl had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship.
The girl revealed the relationship to authorities, which was collaborated by social media interactions between her and Blake.
In an interview with the parole officer, “Blake admitted to the same basic facts the victim revealed.” Blake was then placed in custody after the interview concluded.
Charges on the matter from the Elko County District Attorney’s office were not filed as of Sept. 10.
If charged on the matter and convicted, Blake could face 1-10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 on each count.
Blake was granted parole on Feb. 7 from Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City, and was released on April 8, according to the State of Nevada Department of Corrections.
In 2017, Blake was convicted of one count of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of grand larceny with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of Michael May on Dec. 9, 2016 in the Smith’s parking lot.
May was shot twice, once in the stomach and once in the shoulder, and drove himself to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for treatment.
Reports at the time said the shooting came after May hit Blake’s car with a baseball bat earlier in the day.
A preliminary hearing in Elko Justice Court revealed the gun used in the shooting had been stolen from the home of Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy Richie Lespade.
Blake was sentenced on July 11, 2017 in Elko District Court to six years in prison and was eligible for parole after 28 months with credit for 213 days previously served.
