Body of female located in Coal Mine Canyon area identified

ELKO -- Detectives from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the identity of a body found last week by a hunter.

The body of Shannon Nye, 47, Elko was found in the Coal Mine Canyon area north of town.

The sheriff’s office received a call from a hunter on the morning of Oct. 21 that the body had been found. “Due to the condition of the female, an identity could not be determined at the scene,” they reported at the time, calling her death a homicide. “A full autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identify the victim.”

The sheriff's office did not say what phase the autopsy was in on Tuesday.

According to Elko County Jail records, Nye was arrested in August 2020 for two counts of battery on a protected person and other traffic-related charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to reach out to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 775-748-1684.

