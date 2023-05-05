ELKO – Emergency responders were called to an Elko County school on a bogus threat for the third time in less than three months.

“An apparent false call was reported to the Elko Central Dispatch claiming there was a threat to Elko High School,” the sheriff’s office reported Friday. “The Elko High School was placed on lockdown and the school was searched for possible threats to students and staff. Local law enforcement quickly cleared the school campus and there is no threat at the school, and it is safe.”

The suspect made false claims of an active shooter.

A similar prank occurred Feb. 16 at EHS and several other Nevada schools.

A caller also reported an active shooter on April 3 at Wells High School, but classes countywide were on spring break that week.

So-called “swatting” calls have been on the increase lately and may be coming from foreign callers, according to The Associated Press.