ELKO – An Elko man was jailed on $100,000 bail Wednesday after allegedly striking a boy near Flag View Intermediate School and leaving the scene.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Golf Course Road at about 2:30 p.m., according to Elko police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
A 12-year-old student on a scooter was crossing the intersection at a crosswalk when a Dodge Neon made a left turn, striking him with the left side of his car. The impact was strong enough to cave in the left side of the windshield.
The boy was conscious but “he was definitely bleeding and banged up,” Palhegyi said. He was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver stopped momentarily but then fled the scene. A witness followed him and called in the license plate number.
The vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 80 when it was pulled over about four miles east of town.
Mark Carrasco, 31, was arrested on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death or personal injury, a felony. If convicted, he could face two to 20 years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $5,000.
“He admitted to hitting the juvenile and leaving the scene,” Palhegyi said.
Carrasco’s vehicle was impounded for the investigation.
