Brass knuckles result in arrest

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for carrying brass knuckles after he was pulled over by police on Idaho Street driving a car they said had no license plate on the front or back.
Jaymz T. Quintana, 27, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of possessing a dangerous weapon.
Nevada law considers weapons such as “metal knuckles” or blackjacks dangerous weapons. Possession is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail, and/or up to $2,000 in fines.
Quintana was also arrested in May 2019 at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. And he was arrested in January 2020 on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Quintana was sentenced to prison three times between 2017 and 2019.
He was arrested in April 2016 along with an Elko woman after a sheriff’s detective connected them to a burglary at a Spring Creek construction company that took place in 2015. They reportedly stole company checks and each tried to cash one at Elko casinos.
In November 2016 Quintana was also arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
He pleaded no contest in August 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail by District Judge Nancy Porter.
Quintana pleaded guilty in March 2018 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 34 months in prison by Porter.
Elko County Jail records also show that Quintana was arrested seven times in 2015. He was also arrested three times in 2014 and twice in 2013.
This week's felony arrests:
Jorge L. Alarcon Balderas
Jorge L. Alarcon Balderas, 27, of Chino, California was arrested Nov. 18, 2021, on U.S. Highway 93 for possession to sell a controlled substance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $10,390
Andrew M. Smith
Andrew M. Smith, 31, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested Nov. 16, 2021, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for robbery and burglary of a business. Bail: $40,000
Antino W. Foelkl
Antino W. Foelkl, 42, of Elko was arrested Nov. 13, 2021, at an Elko hotel for violation of probation.
Brooke S. Racker
Brooke S. Racker, 27, of West Wendover was arrested Nov. 15, 2021, at the Peppermill parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,890
Cody Carroll
Cody Carroll, 29, of Elko was arrested Nov. 18, 2021, at Elko County Jail on a parole violation.
Alexander K. Dave-Decker
Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 32, of Elko was arrested at Empower Fitness for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and on a parole violation.
Elizabeth R. Crofts
Elizabeth R. Crofts, 41, of Quartzite, Arizona was arrested Nov. 17, 2021, at 2065 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state and on a criminal justice detainer.
Joseph M. Berumen
Joseph M. Berumen, 62, of Reno was arrested Nov. 13, 2021, at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, and violation of probation.
Roberta L. Nichols
Roberta L. Nichols, 40, of Elko was arrested Nov. 14, 2021, at 1785 Idaho St. for violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Robert M. Huff
Robert M. Huff, 38, of Perry, Utah, was arrested Nov. 15, 2021, at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Ronnie L. Wakefield
Ronnie L. Wakefield, 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested Nov. 13, 2021, at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, fugitive from another state, and on a bench warrant.
Skyler K. Eggleston
Skyler K. Eggleston, 29, of Tooele, Utah was arrested Nov. 16, 2021, at Salt Lake City Jail for violation of probation.
Stevan V. Triste
Stevan V. Triste, 53, of Elko was arrested Nov. 12, 2021, on a warrant for sexual assault against a child younger than 14, and lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $750,000
Thomas D. Jordan IV
Thomas D. Jordan IV, 34, of Elko was arrested Nov. 17, 2021, at Our Store for grand larceny of a gun and burglary of a business. Bail: $40,000
Tyrone J. Mills
Tyrone J. Mills, 28, of Elko was arrested Nov. 17, 2021, at Elko County Jail for detention, concealment or removal of child from person having lawful custody.
William A. Eaves
William A. Eaves, 34, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. on a parole violation and for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Wyatt J. Mendive
Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko was arrested Nov. 14, 2021, at 121 Bellwood Drive for carrying a concealed weapon. Bail: $5,000
