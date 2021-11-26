Brass knuckles result in arrest

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested for carrying brass knuckles after he was pulled over by police on Idaho Street driving a car they said had no license plate on the front or back.

Jaymz T. Quintana, 27, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of possessing a dangerous weapon.

Nevada law considers weapons such as “metal knuckles” or blackjacks dangerous weapons. Possession is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail, and/or up to $2,000 in fines.

Quintana was also arrested in May 2019 at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. And he was arrested in January 2020 on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Quintana was sentenced to prison three times between 2017 and 2019.

He was arrested in April 2016 along with an Elko woman after a sheriff’s detective connected them to a burglary at a Spring Creek construction company that took place in 2015. They reportedly stole company checks and each tried to cash one at Elko casinos.

In November 2016 Quintana was also arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

He pleaded no contest in August 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit uttering a forged instrument and was given a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail by District Judge Nancy Porter.

Quintana pleaded guilty in March 2018 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 34 months in prison by Porter.

Elko County Jail records also show that Quintana was arrested seven times in 2015. He was also arrested three times in 2014 and twice in 2013.

